Emory University Student Council Lost $37,500 in an Elaborate Migos Booking Scam

Students at Emory University lost $37,500 in a bogus Migos booking scam. According to student government documents obtained by The Emory Wheel earlier this week, the university paid the amount in a deposit to the third-party booking company Global Talent Agency on February 21, in hopes of hosting a Migos performance for their Dooley’s Week 2017 concert April 7 or 8.

On March 26, student council advisor Vernon Smith was alerted that Migos couldn’t make the agreed dates, with the student council soon learning of the organization’s fraudulence days later as the news quickly spreading throughout the school. While the school’s Student Programming Council members declined to confirm whether the amount lost was indeed accurate, organization president Tamara Ezzat shared, “With everything that happened last year, there’s a lot of trust lost from out students…and we want to make sure we regain that trust.” (What the “everything” in that statement is referring to is unclear.)

SPIN reached out to Migos to ask if they are at all aware of the incident. A representative told us that Global Talent Agency does not represent Migos.

All isn’t lost however: the student council budget also notes that Emory paid “at least $85,000″ for Ty Dolla Sign to play the same event at the last minute. This time, the university fronted only $10,000, with $75,000 to follow the performance.

If you have more information regarding this story or any other fraudulent bookings related to Migos or Global Talent Agency, you can contact us at [email protected]