News \

David Crosby on Punk, The Talking Heads and The Velvet Underground: “Pretty Much All Dumb Stuff”

One World Concert At Syracuse University
CREDIT: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Today was huge for fans of David Crosby’s Twitter account: so rife with twists and turns that it was hard to pinpoint the true gem of the day (as of the time of this writing, he’s still raging, too). But at the center of his quote-tweeted discourse this afternoon was “punk rock,” a musical genre which David Crosby seems to define broadly. Today, he clearly stated his assessment of this strata of popular music once and for all, even throwing The Velvet Underground and Talking Heads under the bus along with The Damned and The Ramones.

Screen-Shot-2017-07-26-at-2.51.02-PM-1501095097
Screen-Shot-2017-07-26-at-2.43.09-PM-1501094820
Screen-Shot-2017-07-26-at-2.43.44-PM-1501094860
Screen-Shot-2017-07-26-at-2.44.32-PM-1501094903
Screen-Shot-2017-07-26-at-2.45.06-PM-1501094936
Screen-Shot-2017-07-26-at-2.45.25-PM-1501094965
Screen-Shot-2017-07-26-at-2.45.39-PM-1501095012

Clearly, scoring a spot in a Twitter commercial has gone to The Byrds co-founder’s head, but who’s complaining? Croz, unsparing, was even happy to denounce some pillars of ’80s pop music and new-wave:

Screen-Shot-2017-07-26-at-2.52.43-PM-1501095197

Others, though, he’s cool with:

Screen-Shot-2017-07-26-at-2.54.00-PM-1501095269

None of the above tweets, however, ranked anywhere near Crosby’s worst opinion of the day:

Screen-Shot-2017-07-26-at-2.55.24-PM-1501095348

It’s days like this that make Croz a hero to some, a emblem of crochety patriarchal evil for others, and for others (like yours truly) simply the only Twitter account worth following. Never forget, too, that the author of “Cowboy Movie” has plenty of solid and good opinions as well:

Screen-Shot-2017-07-26-at-2.56.22-PM-1501095408
Screen-Shot-2017-07-26-at-3.02.09-PM-1501095776
Screen-Shot-2017-07-26-at-2.58.56-PM-1501095560
Screen-Shot-2017-07-26-at-2.59.40-PM-1501095636
Winston Cook-Wilson
Tags: Crosby Stills and Nash, david crosby, The Byrds