Converge Are Back With Two New Songs: “I Can Tell You About Pain” and “Eve”

We haven’t heard much from metallic hardcore godheads Converge since the release of their ridiculously heavy 2012 album All We Love We Leave Behind. That changes today, with the release of “I Can Tell You About Pain” and “Eve,” two new songs that will also be available as a 7″ via Epitaph. The former is quick and raw, finding the band in full-on firebreathing madness mode; the latter is an unusually moody epic that clocks in at nearly eight minutes long. Hear them on Bandcamp below, and watch the “I Can Tell You About Pain” video via NPR after that.

<a href="http://convergecult.bandcamp.com/album/i-can-tell-you-about-pain" target="_blank">I Can Tell You About Pain by Converge</a>