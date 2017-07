Music fans and fellow artists are mourning the passing of Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, who died at the age of 41 earlier today. Linkin Park’s music was a pure distillation of angst that connected with many, regardless of cultural background, and its impact is being seen today in the tributes to Bennington that have popped up across across social media. Read a few of them below.

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 20, 2017

Linkin Park meant a LOT to a lot of kids I used to take care of in treatments & placements & therefore to me, too. Very sad today. — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) July 20, 2017

Mental health is no joke. We have to destigmatize the conversation around it. — yung menace (@petewentz) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester. You never know what people are going through 😓 — Evidence. (@Evidence) July 20, 2017

no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington. — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) July 20, 2017

Ooooh noooo…😢😢😢😢#CHESTER Damn This really hurts a lot man #LP4EVER — DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) July 20, 2017

rest in peace Chester Bennington. — el-p (@therealelp) July 20, 2017

We lost another legend R.I.P. Chester Bennington of (linkin park) prayers up for the family so sad — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) July 20, 2017

#RIPChesterBennington I remember the 1st day I went in the basement Warner Bros. Records #Burbank to hear you 1at… https://t.co/gDkXtq5Vge — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) July 20, 2017

Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞 — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester B. — Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) July 20, 2017