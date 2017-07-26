Afghan Whigs – “You Want Love” (Pleasure Club Cover)

Afghan Whigs’ new single is a cover song recorded in tribute to the band’s late guitarist Dave Rosser, who died last month following a battle with cancer. “You Want Love” was first recorded by the now-defunct New Orleans band Pleasure Club, whose frontman and songwriter James Hall contributes vocals to Afghan Whigs’ new version.

“Pleasure Club was a legendary New Orleans band and Dave Rosser and I had spoken for years about performing this song,” Afghan Whigs’ Greg Dulli said in a statement. “In light of his passing we decided to record it in his honor.”

Listen to the Afghan Whigs/James Hall version of “You Want Love” and compare to Hall’s original performance with Pleasure Club below. Afghan Whigs are offering their song as a free download at their website.

New album In Spades, which features Rosser’s final contributions to Afghan Whigs, is out now. Read SPIN’s May interview with Dulli here, and see Afghan Whigs’ upcoming tour dates.