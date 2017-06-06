New Music \
Zola Jesus Announces New Album Okovi, Releases “Exhumed”
Zola Jesus was confirmed as a performer at this year’s Basilica Soundscape festival in upstate New York yesterday, and has now announced her new album Okovi. It’s out September 8 on Sacred Bones. She’s also shared a new song called “Exhumed,” which is steeped in dissonant, rough synth textures and an alarming, abrasive string section.
Zola Jesus is embarking on a North American tour this fall as well. Listen to “Exhumed” and check out the tour dates below.
Zola Jesus:
SAT 9/16 HUDSON, NY Basilica Soundscape
THU 9/21 SAN DIEGO, CA Casbah
FRI 9/22 PHOENIX, AZ Valley Bar
SAT 9/23 SANTA FE, NM Meow Wolf
MON 9/25 DALLAS, TX Kessler Theater
TUE 9/26 AUSTIN, TX North Door
WED 9/27 NEW ORLEANS, LA Siberia
THU 9/28 ATLANTA, GA Aisle 5
FRI 9/29 ASHEVILLE, NC The Mothlight
SAT 9/30 WASHINGTON, DC U Street
SUN 10/01 BOSTON, MA ICA Boston
TUE 10/03 PHILADELPHIA, PA PhilaMOCA
WED 10/04 BROOKLYN, NY Rough Trade
FRI 10/06 TORONTO, ON Longboat Hall
SAT 10/07 DETROIT, MI El Club
SUN 10/08 CHICAGO, IL Thalia Hall
MON 10/9 MADISON, WI Majestic Theatre
TUE 10/10 MINNEAPOLIS, MN Amsterdam Bar & Hall
WED 10/11 OMAHA, NE Waiting Room
MON 10/16 OAKLAND, CA Starline Social Club
TUE 10/17 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Independent
THU 10/19 SEATTLE, WA Crocodile
FRI 10/20 PORTLAND, OR The Old Church
SAT 10/21 VANCOUVER, BC Venue