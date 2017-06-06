Zola Jesus was confirmed as a performer at this year’s Basilica Soundscape festival in upstate New York yesterday, and has now announced her new album Okovi. It’s out September 8 on Sacred Bones. She’s also shared a new song called “Exhumed,” which is steeped in dissonant, rough synth textures and an alarming, abrasive string section.

Zola Jesus is embarking on a North American tour this fall as well. Listen to “Exhumed” and check out the tour dates below.

Zola Jesus:

SAT 9/16 HUDSON, NY Basilica Soundscape

THU 9/21 SAN DIEGO, CA Casbah

FRI 9/22 PHOENIX, AZ Valley Bar

SAT 9/23 SANTA FE, NM Meow Wolf

MON 9/25 DALLAS, TX Kessler Theater

TUE 9/26 AUSTIN, TX North Door

WED 9/27 NEW ORLEANS, LA Siberia

THU 9/28 ATLANTA, GA Aisle 5

FRI 9/29 ASHEVILLE, NC The Mothlight

SAT 9/30 WASHINGTON, DC U Street

SUN 10/01 BOSTON, MA ICA Boston

TUE 10/03 PHILADELPHIA, PA PhilaMOCA

WED 10/04 BROOKLYN, NY Rough Trade

FRI 10/06 TORONTO, ON Longboat Hall

SAT 10/07 DETROIT, MI El Club

SUN 10/08 CHICAGO, IL Thalia Hall

MON 10/9 MADISON, WI Majestic Theatre

TUE 10/10 MINNEAPOLIS, MN Amsterdam Bar & Hall

WED 10/11 OMAHA, NE Waiting Room

MON 10/16 OAKLAND, CA Starline Social Club

TUE 10/17 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Independent

THU 10/19 SEATTLE, WA Crocodile

FRI 10/20 PORTLAND, OR The Old Church

SAT 10/21 VANCOUVER, BC Venue