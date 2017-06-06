New Music \

Zola Jesus Announces New Album Okovi, Releases “Exhumed”

CREDIT: Tim Saccenti

Zola Jesus was confirmed as a performer at this year’s Basilica Soundscape festival in upstate New York yesterday, and has now announced her new album Okovi. It’s out September 8 on Sacred Bones. She’s also shared a new song called “Exhumed,” which is steeped in dissonant, rough synth textures and an alarming, abrasive string section.

Zola Jesus is embarking on a North American tour this fall as well. Listen to “Exhumed” and check out the tour dates below.

Zola Jesus:

SAT 9/16   HUDSON, NY Basilica Soundscape
THU 9/21  SAN DIEGO, CA Casbah
FRI 9/22  PHOENIX, AZ Valley Bar
SAT 9/23  SANTA FE, NM Meow Wolf
MON 9/25  DALLAS, TX Kessler Theater
TUE 9/26  AUSTIN, TX North Door
WED 9/27  NEW ORLEANS, LA Siberia
THU 9/28  ATLANTA, GA Aisle 5
FRI 9/29  ASHEVILLE, NC The Mothlight
SAT 9/30  WASHINGTON, DC U Street
SUN 10/01  BOSTON, MA ICA Boston
TUE 10/03  PHILADELPHIA, PA PhilaMOCA
WED 10/04  BROOKLYN, NY Rough Trade
FRI 10/06  TORONTO, ON Longboat Hall
SAT 10/07  DETROIT, MI El Club
SUN 10/08  CHICAGO, IL Thalia Hall
MON 10/9  MADISON, WI Majestic Theatre
TUE 10/10  MINNEAPOLIS, MN Amsterdam Bar & Hall
WED 10/11  OMAHA, NE Waiting Room
MON 10/16  OAKLAND, CA Starline Social Club
TUE 10/17  SAN FRANCISCO, CA Independent
THU 10/19  SEATTLE, WA Crocodile
FRI 10/20  PORTLAND, OR The Old Church
SAT 10/21  VANCOUVER, BC Venue

