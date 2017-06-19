News \
Third Man Records Announces Deluxe Reissue Box Set of The White Stripes’ Icky Thump
Jack White’s Third Man Records is celebrating the twentieth anniversary of the White Stripes and the tenth anniversary of their most ambitious album, 2007’s Icky Thump, with a deluxe reissue called Icky Thump X. The colored double-LP set, released as part of the label’s Vault subscription series, will come with 12″ reissues of the album’s nine B-sides, including alternate versions of album tracks and covers of Hank Williams and Bill Carter and the Rovin Gamblers. The set will also come with a collection of pre-album demos (“The Red Demos”), a photo book, an art print by album cover designer Rob Jones, and decorative pins. All of this will be packaged in a “soft-touch coated telescoping box.” Pretty lavish stuff. Check out the Third Man Records site to order and get more information about the set, and head to the label’s Soundcloud for a teaser sound clip.