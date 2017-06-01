The War on Drugs have announced their new album A Deeper Understanding, the follow-up to 2014’s Lost in the Dream. They’ve also released a new song called “Holding On,” which you can hear below. A Deeper Understanding is out August 25 via Atlantic. Find the tracklist and album cover below, too. Recently, they shared “Thinking of a Place” for Record Store Day, and announced a tour.

A Deeper Understanding:

1. Up All Night

2. Pain

3. Holding On

4. Strangest Thing

5. Knocked Down

6. Nothing To Find

7. Thinking of a Place

8. In Chains

9. Clean Living

10. You Don’t Have To Go