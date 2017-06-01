New Music \
The War on Drugs Announce New Album A Deeper Understanding, Release “Holding On”
The War on Drugs have announced their new album A Deeper Understanding, the follow-up to 2014’s Lost in the Dream. They’ve also released a new song called “Holding On,” which you can hear below. A Deeper Understanding is out August 25 via Atlantic. Find the tracklist and album cover below, too. Recently, they shared “Thinking of a Place” for Record Store Day, and announced a tour.
A Deeper Understanding:
1. Up All Night
2. Pain
3. Holding On
4. Strangest Thing
5. Knocked Down
6. Nothing To Find
7. Thinking of a Place
8. In Chains
9. Clean Living
10. You Don’t Have To Go