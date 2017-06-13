Video: The War on Drugs – “Holding On”

The War on Drugs have released a new video for “Holding On.” Directed by Brett Haley, the six-and-a-half-minute clip follows a working-class man (played by Frankie Faison of The Wire and The Silence of the Lambs) during what looks like a fairly pleasant day. He wanders a rural town, shoots some pool, and even runs into War on Drugs frontman Adam Granduciel. Watch the video below. The War on Drugs’ upcoming album A Deeper Understanding is out August 25.