The Pains of Being Pure At Heart – “When I Dance With You”

The Pains of Being Pure At Heart have released a new song called “When I Dance With You.” It’s from the upcoming The Echo Of Pleasure, which will be their fourth studio album. “When I Dance With You” is synth-y, energetic and playful—the song is grounded by the weightier qualities in frontman Kip Berman’s voice and the realism in the lyrics, but sticks with its optimistic indie pop arrangement throughout. The Echo Of Pleasure is out July 14th. Listen to “When I Dance With You” via NPR.