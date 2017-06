Shabazz Palaces’ steady stream of new music continues with “Julian’s Dream (ode to a bad),” a fairly simplistic number centered on a glitchy sample. Their latest song is set to appear on Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines, which will be released alongside their other album Quazarz: Born a Gangster Star on July 14. Listen to “Julian’s Dream (ode to a bad)” below.