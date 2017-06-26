Report: Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s Twin Babies Are Out of the Hospital

Beyoncé and Jay-Z reportedly took their newborn twins home from the hospital late last week, according to TMZ. The newborns’ first home? A sprawling, $400,000-per-month Malibu rental, according to reports from People and E! News.

A real-estate source confirmed to People that the couple rented a fully furnished, 10-bed, 14-bath villa earlier this month and that the family will live there until they find a permanent residence in Los Angeles.

But it wasn’t just the twins Beyoncé took home this past week: The multi-Grammy-winning singer dominated the BET Awards on Sunday night, winning five of the seven categories she was nominated for, including best female R&B/pop artist and album of the year (for Lemonade).

Although the singer was not present at the Leslie Jones-hosted show—presumably cozying up with the twins and the rest of her family in their new home—her protégés Chloe x Halle were in the building and accepted the Coca-Cola Viewer’s Choice Award for “Sorry” on “Miss Bey’s” behalf by reading a heartfelt “note of gratitude” the star wrote.

In the note, Beyoncé thanked her mother and family, her fans and BET for their support of Lemonade.

This article originally appeared at Billboard.