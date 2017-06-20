Sleater-Kinney’s Corin Tucker and R.E.M.‘s Peter Buck are part of a new band called Filthy Friends. Today, they’ve announced their debut LP Invitation. They’ve also released the album’s lead single, “The Arrival.” Previously, Filthy Friends shared music for the anti-Trump project 30 Songs For 30 Days and this year’s Record Store Day.

Filthy Friends are also playing a short North American tour this fall. Listen to “The Arrival” below and check out the group’s tour dates. Invitation is out August 25.

Filthy Friends:

8/25 – Eugene, OR @ Hi Fi Music Hall w/ wimps

8/26 – Portland, OR @ Musicfest NW presents Project Pabst

8/29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

8/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Teragram Ballroom

9/01 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot

9/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House w/ Versus