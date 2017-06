Continuing the build-up to her new album Melodrama, Lorde has shared a new song titled “Sober.” It follows “Green Light,” “Liability,” and “Perfect Places,” as well as a number of smash performances at Coachella, Governor’s Ball, and Bonnaroo. Lorde actually debuted “Sober” at a concert in April, which at the time was her first in more than two years.

Melodrama is scheduled to drop July 16. Stream “Sober” below.