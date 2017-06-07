Fleet Foxes – “If You Need to, Keep Time on Me”

Fleet Foxes have debuted “If You Need to, Keep Time on Me,” another new song from the highly anticipated Crack-Up. The song premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show earlier today. Frontman Robin Pecknold described the song, which opens the album’s second side, as “a breath between some pretty dense pieces of music.”

On Instagram, Pecknold teased an advance stream of Crack-Up before the end of this week. The album is officially out June 16. Hear “If You Need to, Keep Time on Me” below.