Katy Perry Wants to Stop Beefing With Taylor Swift

Katy Perry is waving the white flag. Just days after Taylor Swift very coincidentally returned to Spotify on the night her new album was released, Perry said she wants to end the beef between the two, telling Arianna Huffington—lol—during her marathon livestream, “I’m ready to let it go. Absolutely, 100 percent.” Perry continued (via Entertainment Tonight):

“I forgive her, and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her, and I think it’s actually… I think it’s time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are bigger problems in the world. I love her and I want the best for her, and I think she’s a fantastic songwriter, and like, I think that if we both, her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go, like, ‘Yeah, we can do this.’ Maybe I don’t agree with everything she does, and maybe she doesn’t agree with everything I do, but like, I just… I really, truly, want to come together, and in a place of love and forgiveness, and understanding and compassion.”

Perry had escalated the beef with “Swish Swish,” a Taylor diss track that she performed on national television alongside a host of drag queens, thus heightening the whole feeling of theatrical confrontation. That song, of course, was itself a response to “Bad Blood,” the song Swift wrote about Perry, um, trying to use some of Swift’s back up dancers for some period of time.

One figures this beef must be exhausting for Perry, who clearly does not get off on behind-the-scenes faux-Machiavellian manipulation in the way Swift does. But after Swift tried to step all over her album, the move for Perry would have been to go nuclear, ideally with the receipts she didn’t provide on “Swish Swish,” à la Kim-on-Snapchat, which punctured the narrative of Taylor Swift as thoroughly as anything ever. Katy, please reconsider! This beef is good.