Future – “Pie” ft. Chris Brown

Future performed the remix to “Mask Off” along with Kendrick Lamar at last night’s BET Awards, and then after the ceremony released the video for a “Pie,” a surprise new collaboration with Chris Brown. It’s unclear if the song is attached to any forthcoming Future project, but after years rebuilding his image as a street rapper in the wake of the failed crossover attempt that was his sophomore album Honest, it appears as if Future is giving true pop stardom one more crack.