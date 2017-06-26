New Music \

Future – “Pie” ft. Chris Brown

Screen-Shot-2017-06-26-at-8.52.39-AM-1498481677

Future performed the remix to “Mask Off” along with Kendrick Lamar at last night’s BET Awards, and then after the ceremony released the video for a “Pie,” a surprise new collaboration with Chris Brown. It’s unclear if the song is attached to any forthcoming Future project, but after years rebuilding his image as a street rapper in the wake of the failed crossover attempt that was his sophomore album Honest, it appears as if Future is giving true pop stardom one more crack.

Jordan Sargent
Tags: Chris Brown, Future