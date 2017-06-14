Frankie Rose has announced Cage Tropical, her follow-up record to 2013’s Herein Wild. She’s also released a new song called “Trouble,” which you can hear below via a visualizer video. Per a press release:

The visualizer video for “Trouble” features a hotline fans can call that’s based out of Roswell, New Mexico. Callers are encouraged to leave their paranormal and extraterrestrial / UFO encounter stories on the hotline number. All messages will be screened for possible inclusion on the Weird Night with Juan & Frankie podcast, launching later this summer and focused on the connection between music and the paranormal.

Please call, but don’t be weird about it. Cage Tropical is out August 11 via Slumberland.

Frankie Rose:

JUN 14 – BOSTON – The Sinclair*

JUN 15 – PORTSMOUTH, NH – 3s Art Space*

JUN 16 – MONTREAL – Bar Le Ritz PDB*

JUN 17 – TORONTO – Horseshoe Tavern*

JUN 19 – CLEVELAND – The Grog Shop*

JUN 20 – DETROIT – El Club*

AUG 11 – PHILADELPHIA – Johnny Brenda’s

AUG 12 – NEW YORK – Baby’s All Right

SEP 12 – WASHINGTON DC – DC9

SEP 13 – CARRBORO – Cats Cradle

SEP 14 – ATLANTA – The Earl

SEP 15 – NASHVILLE – The End

SEP 17 – NEW ORLEANS – Gasa Gasa

SEP 18 – HOUSTON – Walters Downtown

SEP 19 – DALLAS – Club Dada

SEP 20 – AUSTIN – Barracuda

SEP 22 – PHOENIX – Rebel Lounge

SEP 23 – SAN DIEGO – Soda Bar

SEP 24 – LOS ANGELES – The Echo

SEP 25 – SAN FRANCISCO – Rickshaw Stop

SEP 28 – PORTLAND – Doug Fir

SEP 29 – SEATTLE – Barboza

SEP 30 – VANCOUVER – The Cobalt

OCT 2 – SALT LAKE CITY – Kilby Court

OCT 3 – DENVER – Globe Hall

OCT 6 – ST PAUL – Turf Club

OCT 7 – CHICAGO – Empty Bottle

OCT 9 – PITTSBURGH – Club Cafe

OCT 10 – BUFFALO – Studio at Waiting Room

OCT 12- NEW YORK – Rough Trade

OCT 17 – BRIGHTON – The Joker

OCT 18 – LONDON – Moth Club

OCT 19 – MANCHESTER – Castle

OCT 20 – EDINBURGH – Sneaky Pete

OCT 21 – COVENTRY – Kasbah

OCT 22 – NOTTINGHAM – Bodega

OCT 24 – LEEDS – Brudenell Social Club

OCT 25 – TURNBRIDGE WELLS – The Forum

OCT 28 – AMSTERDAM – London Calling

* – w/ Pains of Being Pure at Heart