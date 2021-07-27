Difficult Fun \

Difficult Fun: July 2021’s Best Punk

Addictive anarcho-punk, black metal, an anti-fascist comp, and an album of the year contender

Maria Sherman | July 27, 2021 - 10:30 am
difficult-fun-july-2021-1627334766
CREDIT: Gage Allison, Alexander Gonzalez, Manuel Fernandez, Pallo

Tags: bootlicker, cemento, Drinking Boys and Girls Choir, Frankie Rose, Porvenir Oscuro