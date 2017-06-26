News \
Downtown Boys Announce Summer Tour
Ahead of the August 11 release of their new album and Sub Pop debut Cost of Living, the high-energy leftist punks of Downtown Boys have announced a marathon summer tour through the U.S. and Europe. The shows start July 12 in Brooklyn and end just before Halloween in the Netherlands. See the full itinerary below via Pitchfork and hear album-opener “A Wall,” one of SPIN’s favorite songs of 2017 so far, after that.
07-12 Brooklyn, NY – House of Vans
08-11 Providence, RI – Aurora
08-12 Boston, MA – ONCE
08-13 Portland, ME – Space Gallery
08-14 Burlington, VT – ArtsRiot
08-15 Rochester, NY – Bug Jar
08-16 Buffalo, NY – Sugar City
08-17 Detroit, MI – UFO Factory
08-18 Des Moines, IA – Vaudeville Mews
08-19 Omaha, NE – MAHA Festival
08-20 Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge
08-21 Lawrence, KS – White Schoolhouse
08-22 St Louis, MO – Off Broadway
08-23 Nashville, TN – DRKMTTR
08-24 Birmingham, AL – Syndicate Lounge
08-25 Knoxville, TN – Pilot Light
08-26 Louisville, KY – Zanzabar
08-27 Cincinnati, OH – Northside Yacht Club
08-28 Columbus, OH – Rumba Cafe
08-29 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Roboto
09-02-03 Philadelphia, PA – Made In America Festival
09-04 Washington, DC – DC9
09-05 Durham, NC – Pinhook
09-06 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Purgatory
09-07 New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa
09-08 Houston, TX – Walters
09-09 McAllen, TX – Yerberia Cultura
09-10 Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas
09-11 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
09-12 Dallas, TX – Dirty 30
09-13 Springfield, MO – Outland Ballroom
09-14 Iowa City, IA – The Mill
09-15 Minneapolis, MN – Triple Rock
09-16-17 Chicago, IL – Riot Fest
09-22 San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill
09-23 Los Angeles, CA – Summer Happenings at The Broad
09-24 Oakland, CA – Starline Social Club
10-09 Leffinge, Belgium – Cafe De Zwerver
10-10 Paris, France – Le Point Ephemere
10-11 Brighton, England – The Haunt
10-12 Leeds, England – Brudenell Social Club
10-13 Edinburgh, Scotland – Sneaky Pete’s
10-14 Glasgow, Scotland – The Hug and Pint
10-16 Dublin, Ireland – The Workman’s Club
10-17 Liverpool, England – The Shipping Forecast
10-18 London, England – Dome Tufnell Park
10-19 Sheffield, England – Picture House Social Club
10-20 Manchester, England – Deaf Institute
10-21 Bristol, England – Simple Things Festival
10-22 Birmingham, England – All Years Leaving Festival
10-24 Munster, Germany – Gleis 22
10-25 Berlin, Germany – Cassiopeia
10-26 Hamburg, Germany – Hafenklang
10-27 Amsterdam, Netherlands – London Calling Festival
10-28 Eindhoven, Netherlands – DDW Music Festival