New Music \
Listen to David Guetta’s Remix of Bruno Mars’ “Versace on the Floor”
Bruno Mars’ “Versace on the Floor”—which, it’s important to remember, contains several of the horniest lyrics on his latest album 24K Magic—just got a remix from mega-DJ David Guetta, officially titled “Bruno Mars vs. David Guetta ‘Versace on the Floor.'” Guetta’s version shifts the original ’90s-inspired slow jam into a more ’70s-influenced funk, a style already plenty familiar to Bruno Mars fans. Listen below, then revisit Mars’ substantial collection of “That’s What I Like” remixes via his YouTube.