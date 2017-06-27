Bruno Mars’ “Versace on the Floor”—which, it’s important to remember, contains several of the horniest lyrics on his latest album 24K Magic—just got a remix from mega-DJ David Guetta, officially titled “Bruno Mars vs. David Guetta ‘Versace on the Floor.'” Guetta’s version shifts the original ’90s-inspired slow jam into a more ’70s-influenced funk, a style already plenty familiar to Bruno Mars fans. Listen below, then revisit Mars’ substantial collection of “That’s What I Like” remixes via his YouTube.