Barack Obama Inducts Jay Z Into Songwriters Hall of Fame: “I’ve Been Listening to Jay Since I Was a Young and Hungry State Senator”
Tonight, Jay Z was the first rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the occasion was marked by an introduction speech from another trailblazer: Barack Obama, who delivered heartfelt remarks via video. Obama talks about the ways in which both are unlikely success stories, recites the times he referenced the rapper while in office, and jokes that both are less popular than their wives:
Meanwhile, Jay was on Twitter, using a dozen tweets to thank his inspirations, which range from Rakim and Big Daddy Kane to Andre 3000 and Eminem on down to Odd Future and new kids on the block Playboi Carti and Tee Grizzley. Matt Ox must have just missed the cut. You can read those tweets below: