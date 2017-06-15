Tonight, Jay Z was the first rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the occasion was marked by an introduction speech from another trailblazer: Barack Obama, who delivered heartfelt remarks via video. Obama talks about the ways in which both are unlikely success stories, recites the times he referenced the rapper while in office, and jokes that both are less popular than their wives:

.@BarackObama shouted out Jay Z for being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame; says Beyonce & M.O. are more popular than him & Jay pic.twitter.com/QTWL80hMQw — Victoria M. Walker (@vikkie) June 16, 2017

Meanwhile, Jay was on Twitter, using a dozen tweets to thank his inspirations, which range from Rakim and Big Daddy Kane to Andre 3000 and Eminem on down to Odd Future and new kids on the block Playboi Carti and Tee Grizzley. Matt Ox must have just missed the cut. You can read those tweets below:

Thank you to all the people that have inspired me . Rakim KANE KRS chuck cube Jaz Em Andre Nas big PAC cole kendrick chance jayE ..wait, — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Lauryn Nicki lite latifah common ye drake and meek . Run caz LL chainz cam tip (both of them) thought pharaoh , face . De la . Ice T. Wait — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

G Rap .Mel . Kurupt . Lox. X . Q. Ab lupe. Mos. Foxy. Boss . Ross. Quavo Future Travis too many fuck this. All you!T grizzley song best out — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Shit did I say redman ? Ghost and Rae . Wu tang I beat Genius in a rap battle I think ha . Busta (him too) Treach . Thug . B a rapper too! — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Shit …Wayne , Juve BG Nipsey . Kim . Slaughterhouse (yes mouse too ha) Folarin MC eiht . Short . 40 . Mac dre this shit hard .Never mind — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Fuck ..50 cent big L sho ag nice and smooth Joe and pun . diggable butterfly esp…beanie young chris freeway SP okay for real this time . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Fuck haa. Naw for real .Pastor Jeezy my partner . Okay I'm done . I'm deleting this app in the morning . Shit is impossible to get right. — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

I promise I'm not drunk . Lord Pusha . Carti (Magnolia incredible)ASAP Sean P , Mobb , cudi . Tyler , earl, Snoop!!( almost played myself) — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Wait . Slick fucking Rick . Pimp C and bun . Wow . I just realized how many fresh people the culture has . Big Sean . Sauce money . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017