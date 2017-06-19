Video: Baio – “PHILOSOPHY!”

While we wait for Mitsubishi Macchiato or whatever the next Vampire Weekend album is called, bassist Chris Baio is preparing to release his sophomore solo album Man of the World on June 30. He’s got a new video for peppy lead single “PHILOSOPHY!,” where he riffs on the academic theme with help from some globe and skeleton props.

Man of the World follows Baio’s first solo effort, 2015’s The Names. Watch the new video for “PHILOSOPHY!” and catch up with second single “DANGEROUE ANAMAL” below.