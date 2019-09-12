Watch Vampire Weekend Perform “Sympathy” on Colbert

Vampire Weekend dropped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for a rendition of “Sympathy,” off their recent album Father of the Bride. It’s the band’s first late night TV performance since May, when they did “Sunflower” on Jimmy Kimmel Live and “This Life” and “Jerusalem, New York, Berlin” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Last week, Ezra and the gang played their first ever show at Madison Square Garden, delivering a mammoth career-spanning set; highlights included an extended version of criminally short “Big Blue,” and a rendition of “Sunflower” with Steve Lacy. A fan also requested that Ezra do his verse on iLoveMakonnen’s “Down 4 So Long (Remix),” but was unfortunately denied. At other recent shows, Vampire Weekend have covered Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over” and Fleetwood Mac’s “Everywhere,” along with old school proto-VW favorites like “Pizza Party.”

Vampire Weekend have also announced 19 new tour dates, all set for 2020; kicking things off in May, the band will tour the country until October of next year. Find the full list of shows here, and revisit our review of Father of the Bride here.

Check out the band’s performance of “Sympathy” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert below.