Ariel Pink has announced a new solo album, Dedicated to Bobby Jameson, and released a video for his woozy recent song “Another Weekend.” The new record follows 2o14’s pom pom. He’s also announced a tour behind the record.

The object of the album’s dedication is the late Los Angeles musician Bobby Jameson, who in 1965 released an obscure, self-described “throw away” album under a false name that gradually earned a cult following among folk fans. In 2007, Jameson resurfaced with a blog, where he reminisced about “his failed career” and described futile attempts to claim royalty payments from his old music. “His book and life resonated with me to such a degree that I felt a need to dedicate my latest record to him,” Pink said in a statement. Jameson died in 2015.

Dedicated to Bobby Jameson is out September 15, and it’s Pink’s first album for Mexican Summer. Watch the lo-fi, neon-lit video for “Another Weekend” and find the track list (featuring Dam-Funk), album art, and upcoming tour dates below. “Another Weekend” was directed by Grant Singer, known for his work for stars like the Weeknd and Lorde.

Ariel Pink, Dedicated to Bobby Jameson track list:

1. “Time to Meet Your God”

2. “Feels Like Heaven”

3. “Death Patrol”

4. “Santa’s in the Closet”

5. “Dedicated to Bobby Jameson”

6. “Time to Live”

7. “Another Weekend”

8. “I Wanna Be Young”

9. “Bubblegum Dreams”

10. “Dreamdate Narcissist”

11. “Kitchen Witch”

12. “Do Yourself a Favor”

13. “Acting” (feat. Dam-Funk)

October 13 — Joshua Tree, California @ Desert Daze

October 14 — San Francisco, California @ The Chapel

October 15 — San Francisco, California @ The Chapel

October 16 — San Francisco, California @ The Chapel

October 19 —Portland, Oregon @ Revolution

October 20 —Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Venue

October 21 — Seattle, Washington @ Neumos

October 23 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall

October 24 — Denver, Colorado @ Bluebird Theater

October 26 — Minneapolis, Minnesota @ Fine Line Music Cafe

October 28 — Chicago, Illinois @ Thalia Hall

October 29 — Detroit, Michigan @ El Club

October 30 — Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix

October 31 — Montreal, Quebec @ Le National

November 2 — Boston, Massachusetts @ Brighton Music Hall

November 3 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Union Transfer

November 4 — New York, New York @ Le Poisson Rouge

November 5 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

November 7 — Atlanta, Georgia @ The Earl

November 8 — New Orleans, Louisiana @ Tipitina’s

November 10 — San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger

November 11 — Dallas, Texas @ Tree’s

November 12 — Austin, Texas @ Sound on Sound Festival

November 14 — Phoenix, Arizona @ Crescent Ballroom

November 15 — Tucson, Arizona @ 191 Toole

November 16 — San Diego, California @ Belly Up

November 17 — Los Angeles, California @ TBD