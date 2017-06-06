Alvvays Finally Announce New Album, Release “In Undertow”

Nearly three years after a near-perfect self-titled debut (remember “Archie, Marry Me”?), Canadian indie-pop darlings Alvvays are back with new music. “In Undertow” is the lead single from new album Antisocialites, out September 8. The song’s shoegazey warmth and Molly Rankin’s candid, openhearted vocals (“What’s left for you and me? / I ask that question rhetorically”) are a welcome return. Listen below, and scroll down for the new album art and track list.

Alvvays, Antisocialites

1. “In Undertow”

2. “Dreams Tonite”

3. “Plimsoll Punks”

4. “Your Type”

5. “Not My Baby”

6. “Hey”

7. “Lollipop (Ode to Jim)”

8. “Already Gone”

9. “Saved By a Waif”

10. “Forget About Life”