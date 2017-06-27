The National, Hot Chip, Julien Baker, Nigel Godrich, and More to Play Shows Benefitting Refugee Crisis

On September 20, 1,000 musicians will perform from the intimate setting of people’s homes in over 60 cities around the world as part of the global event called Give a Home. Hosted by both Amnesty International and Sofar Sounds, the event aims to raise awareness of the ongoing refugee crisis.

“Music and art have always been powerful partners to the cause of justice because they share an ability to stir something deep within us,” Salil Shetty, secretary general of Amnesty International, said in a statement. “They help us to look beyond borders and see what unites us. The shows will be an opportunity to reflect on our shared humanity and strengthen our resolve to tackle this unprecedented humanitarian challenge.”

In its inaugural year, musicians like the National, Oh Wonder, the Naked and Famous, Local Natives, and many, many more will play concerts out of the homes of music fans, made possible by Sofar Sounds. Each in-home show will include sets from two to three artists and talks given by local activists.

“In 2017 with how advanced we are as a society, everyone deserves to have a home not just the memory of one,” rapper Ghetts, who is set to perform, said. “Recent events in London (Grenfell Tower) demonstrate just how quickly a person’s circumstances can change. I hope that by my fellow artists, influencers and I shining a spotlight on this with Sofar Sounds and Amnesty International we can finally find a solution to this global problem.”

Funds raised by Give a Home will be donated to Amnesty International’s cause of documenting violations against refugees and working towards a solution to the refugee crisis.

Fans can apply for tickets to Give a Home here.

Slated Give a Home Performers Thus Far:

Above & Beyond, Bad Suns, Band of Skulls, Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Billy Bragg, Broods, Cosmo Sheldrake, D∆WN, David Arnold and Michael Price, David Wrench (DJ Set), Daughter, Eliza & The Bear, ESKA, Fenech Soler, Flyte (DJ Set), Fossils, Frank Turner, Freshlyground, Frightened Rabbit, Ghetts, Gorgon City, Gregory Porter, Grouplove, Hot Chip, Hudson Taylor, Indian Ocean, Jack Garratt, James Morrison, Jessie Ware, JP Cooper, Julien Baker, Kate Tempest, Kevin Ross, Kiah Victoria, KT Tunstall, Lewis Watson, Lianne La Havas, Local Natives, Matthew Herbert (DJ Set), Megan Washington, Morcheeba, Nadine Shah, Ngaiire, Nigel Godrich (DJ Set), Nina Nesbitt, Nothing but Thieves, Oh Wonder, Paper Route, Parvaaz, Phoebe Ryan, POLIÇA, Public Service Broadcasting, Reverend And The Makers, Ritviz, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Rudimental, Sampa the Great, SK Shlomo, Skrat, Suli Breaks, The Fratellis, The Griswolds, The Jezabels, The Naked and Famous, The National, The Staves, Tokio Myers, Toothless, Wild Beasts, William Fitzsimmons, and Zero 7 (DJ Set).

This article originally appeared on Billboard.