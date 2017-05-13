Watch Will Ferrell Sing “I Will Always Love You” at USC Commencement

Will Ferrell delivered the commencement address at the University of Southern California on Friday, treating the class of 2017 to a 20-minute speech that ended with an a cappella cover of “I Will Always Love You.”

“Class of 2017, I just want you to know you will never be alone on whatever path you choose,” the USC alum said before bursting into the Dolly Parton-penned tune. “If you do have a moment where you feel a little down, just think of the support you have from this great Trojan family and imagine me—literally picture my face—singing this song gently into your ear.”

Watch Ferrell’s interpretation of the classic song and the full commencement speech below.