Video: Black Lips – “Can’t Hold On”

Today, the reliably grimy Atlanta garage-punkers Black Lips release Satan’s Graffiti Or God’s Art?, the new album that they recorded with producer Sean Ono Lennon. And today’s also the day that they’ve dropped a new video for “Can’t Hold On,” its wild and psychedelic lead single. Director Ian Cone has cast them as wild psychedelic cowboys who play in crusty dive bars and fiery streets. Watch the murky, hazy video below.

Satan’s Graffiti Or God’s Art? is out now on Vice Records.

This post first appeared on Stereogum.