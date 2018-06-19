Danish post-punks Iceage, coming off of their most recent album Beyondless, have announced a tour with Black Lips, who released Satan’s graffiti or God’s art? last year.

Iceage are in the midst of an extended tour through North America, which extends until June 28. Then, after making the festival rounds, they’re going back to North America with Black Lips for another run of shows, including dates at the Music Hall of Williamsburg and San Diego’s House of Blues. Support comes from the band Surfbordt.

View the tour dates below, and get tickets via their website.

Iceage Tour Dates (new dates in bold):

June 18 — Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room *

June 19 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry *

June 20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *

June 22 — Detroit, MI @ El Club *

June 23 —Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace * June 24 — Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club *

June 25 — Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa * June 26 — Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace *

June 27 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

June 28 – New York, NY @ Market Hotel *

July 6 — Valle D’tria, IT @ Viva Festival

July 7 — Kutna Hora CZ @ Creepy Teepee Festival

July 12 — Lake Bank, HU @ Bankito Festival

July 14 — Anykščiai, LT @ Devilstone Festival

July 20 — Tisvilde—fiskerleje, DK @ Musik i Lejet Festival

August 30 — Gdansk, PL @ Sounddrive Festival

August 31 — Hamburg, DE @ Off The Radar Festival

August 30 – September 2 – Tollard Royal, UK @ End of the Road Festival

September 3 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare And Hounds

September 4 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

September 6 — Glasgow, UK @ The Great Eastern

September 7 — Dublin, IE @ Workmans Club

September 8 — Cardiff, UK @ Clwb iFor Bach

September 9 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

September 10 — Brighton, UK @ The Haunt

September 11 – Rotterdamn, NL @ Rotown

September 12 — Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell

September 13 — Heidelberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof

September 14 — Leffinge, BE @ Leffingeleuren Festival

September 20 — Århus, DK @ Tape

September 21 — Ålborg, DK @ Studenterhuset

September 22 – Århus, DK @ Tape

September 24 — Helsinki, FI @ Tavastia

September 25 — Oslo, NO @ John Dee

September 26 — Stockholm, SE @ Debaser

September 27 — Göteborg, SE @ Pustervik

September 28 — Odense, DK @ Kansas City

September 29 — Copenhagen, DK @ Journey Festival

October 26 — Porto, PT @ Hard Club

October 27 — Lisbon, PT @ Jameson Urban Routes Festival

October 28 — Sevilla, ES @ Sala X

October 29 — Madrid, ES @ El Sol

October 30 — Barcelona, ES @ Le [2]November 1 – Lyon, FR @ Le Sonic

November 1 – November 4 – Torino, IT @ club to club festival

November 3 — Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

November 5 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre # ^

November 6 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox # ^

November 7 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom # ^

November 9 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall # ^

November 10 — Pomona, CA @ The Glass House # ^

November 11 — Tustin, CA @ Marty’s On Newport # ^

November 12 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater # ^

November 13 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues # ^

November 14 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom # ^

November 16 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater # ^

November 17 — Austin, TX @ The Mohawk # ^

November 18 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs # ^

November 19 — New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks # ^

November 20 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn # ^

November 23 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl # ^

November 24 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl # ^

November 25 — New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

November 27 — New York, NY @ Elsewhere

* = with Mary Lattimore # = with Black Lips ^ = with Surfbort