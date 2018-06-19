News \
Iceage Announce Fall Tour With Black Lips
Danish post-punks Iceage, coming off of their most recent album Beyondless, have announced a tour with Black Lips, who released Satan’s graffiti or God’s art? last year.
Iceage are in the midst of an extended tour through North America, which extends until June 28. Then, after making the festival rounds, they’re going back to North America with Black Lips for another run of shows, including dates at the Music Hall of Williamsburg and San Diego’s House of Blues. Support comes from the band Surfbordt.
View the tour dates below, and get tickets via their website.
Iceage Tour Dates (new dates in bold):
June 18 — Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room *
June 19 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry *
June 20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *
June 22 — Detroit, MI @ El Club *
June 23 —Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace * June 24 — Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club *
June 25 — Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa * June 26 — Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace *
June 27 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *
June 28 – New York, NY @ Market Hotel *
July 6 — Valle D’tria, IT @ Viva Festival
July 7 — Kutna Hora CZ @ Creepy Teepee Festival
July 12 — Lake Bank, HU @ Bankito Festival
July 14 — Anykščiai, LT @ Devilstone Festival
July 20 — Tisvilde—fiskerleje, DK @ Musik i Lejet Festival
August 30 — Gdansk, PL @ Sounddrive Festival
August 31 — Hamburg, DE @ Off The Radar Festival
August 30 – September 2 – Tollard Royal, UK @ End of the Road Festival
September 3 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare And Hounds
September 4 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
September 6 — Glasgow, UK @ The Great Eastern
September 7 — Dublin, IE @ Workmans Club
September 8 — Cardiff, UK @ Clwb iFor Bach
September 9 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
September 10 — Brighton, UK @ The Haunt
September 11 – Rotterdamn, NL @ Rotown
September 12 — Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell
September 13 — Heidelberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof
September 14 — Leffinge, BE @ Leffingeleuren Festival
September 20 — Århus, DK @ Tape
September 21 — Ålborg, DK @ Studenterhuset
September 22 – Århus, DK @ Tape
September 24 — Helsinki, FI @ Tavastia
September 25 — Oslo, NO @ John Dee
September 26 — Stockholm, SE @ Debaser
September 27 — Göteborg, SE @ Pustervik
September 28 — Odense, DK @ Kansas City
September 29 — Copenhagen, DK @ Journey Festival
October 26 — Porto, PT @ Hard Club
October 27 — Lisbon, PT @ Jameson Urban Routes Festival
October 28 — Sevilla, ES @ Sala X
October 29 — Madrid, ES @ El Sol
October 30 — Barcelona, ES @ Le [2]November 1 – Lyon, FR @ Le Sonic
November 1 – November 4 – Torino, IT @ club to club festival
November 3 — Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
November 5 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre # ^
November 6 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox # ^
November 7 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom # ^
November 9 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall # ^
November 10 — Pomona, CA @ The Glass House # ^
November 11 — Tustin, CA @ Marty’s On Newport # ^
November 12 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater # ^
November 13 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues # ^
November 14 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom # ^
November 16 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater # ^
November 17 — Austin, TX @ The Mohawk # ^
November 18 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs # ^
November 19 — New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks # ^
November 20 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn # ^
November 23 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl # ^
November 24 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl # ^
November 25 — New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
November 27 — New York, NY @ Elsewhere
* = with Mary Lattimore # = with Black Lips ^ = with Surfbort