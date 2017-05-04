There have been a slew of frustrating teaser videos for the new season of Twin Peaks, which premieres on Showtime on May 21. In this cryptic trailer–unlike the most recent one–you can actually seeing some weird and intriguing shots of people’s faces. This doesn’t just include expected characters–Big Ed (Everett McGill), Sarah Palmer (Grace Zabriskie), Andy Brennan (Harry Goaz), Hawk (Michael Horse) and of course, Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan)–but an appearance by an exciting newcomer to the show, the inimitable Harry Dean Stanton, who only appeared in the relatively minor role of Carl Rodd in the Twin Peaks film Fire Walk With Me. Watch below.