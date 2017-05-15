The xx Announce North American Fall Tour

The xx have announced a brief North American tour this fall. The London electro-pop group are currently on tour in the US in support of their album I See You. Last week, the band announced the Night + Day festival, which is scheduled to take place in Skogafoss, Iceland from July 14-16.

The new fall dates include a festival performance at Colorado’s Red Rocks. Pre-sale ticket information can be found on the band’s website. Check out a list of the new shows below.

The xx:

September 27 Santa Barbara Bowl—Santa Barbara, CA

September 29 The Forum—Los Angeles, CA

October 3 Starlight—Kansas City, MO

October 9 Red Rocks—Morrison, CO

October 10 The Great Saltair—Magna, UT

October 12 The Criterion—Oklahoma City, OK

October 13-15 III Points/Wynwood—Miami, FL

October 17 Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre—Atlanta, GA

October 19 Champions Square—New Orleans, LA