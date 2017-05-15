News \

The xx Announce North American Fall Tour

The xx In Concert - Seattle, WA
CREDIT: Mat Hayward/Getty Images

The xx have announced a brief North American tour this fall. The London electro-pop group are currently on tour in the US in support of their album I See You. Last week, the band announced the Night + Day festival, which is scheduled to take place in Skogafoss, Iceland from July 14-16.

The new fall dates include a festival performance at Colorado’s Red Rocks. Pre-sale ticket information can be found on the band’s website. Check out a list of the new shows below.

The xx:

September 27             Santa Barbara Bowl—Santa Barbara, CA
September 29             The Forum—Los Angeles, CA
October 3                    Starlight—Kansas City, MO
October 9                    Red Rocks—Morrison, CO
October 10                  The Great Saltair—Magna, UT
October 12                  The Criterion—Oklahoma City, OK
October 13-15             III Points/Wynwood—Miami, FL
October 17                  Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre—Atlanta, GA
October 19                  Champions Square—New Orleans, LA

unnamed-1494856108
Geena Kloeppel
Tags: The xx