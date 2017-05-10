David Lynch’s cult TV show Twin Peaks returns for a long-awaited third season later this month, and original composer Angelo Badalamenti will be joined by Chromatics’ Johnny Jewel. Last week, Jewel announced a new album called Windswept, which includes music he created for the show.

We’ve already heard “Windswept,” “Television Snow,” and “Insomnia,” and the full album is out today, a Wednesday, for some reason. Stream it below via Spotify or see it in iTunes (it’s not available on Apple Music right now). Season 3 of Twin Peaks premieres on Showtime on May 21.