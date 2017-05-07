Nicki Minaj Pledges Thousands of Dollars to Straight-A Students on Twitter

It’s not unusual for big-timers to shill out thousands for a good time on a Saturday night. But instead of popping bottles, Nicki Minaj spent her weekend pledging thousands of dollars to Twitter followers for various educational pursuits.

The evening started innocently enough, with Nicki going over some rules for a contest she’s having, where fans have the chance to spend some one-on-one time with the “Super Bass” superstar. But things quickly took a turn when she hypothesized a different contest, soliciting proof of straight A’s for help with tuition and other education-related expenses. She racked up quite the tab pretty quickly, instructing her followers to DM her proof of debt (in addition to academic merit).

Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Ok do u need help w/tuition or do u have a full scholarship? https://t.co/q7ewfdNzCs — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

If u give me a 4.0 then I'll keep my end of the bargain. https://t.co/Esqs9rwfPn — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

U want to go to college but can't? How much do u need to get u in school? Is that the only thing stopping u? https://t.co/A3mYQHgPNX — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

How much do u need? https://t.co/bVDuLniheA — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

That's it? I'll send it tmrw. dm me ur bank info babe. Next! https://t.co/i4TVmsqDoA — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

How much u owe? https://t.co/N87rec4KY0 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Done. Dm ur bank info https://t.co/u7CxljiilZ — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Done. Dm ur info https://t.co/YEd4kiYiW1 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Send me ur info. https://t.co/z3Shu0JvT0 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Yes I'll pay it. Send ur info https://t.co/6G4QfHyZnl — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Ok. I'll pay it. If u have proof. 👍🏽 https://t.co/cWnNGHk3Oe — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Ok fine. I'll pay it if u have proof. https://t.co/Lh8ZUVMCC7 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Ok I'll pay it. Send info https://t.co/xNpkMOSfEt — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Ok u guys. It's been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left😂. I'll do some more in a month or 2. 😘😘😘💋💋💋💕💕🎀🎀🎀 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Ok you're the last one for the night. Dm ur info 💕 https://t.co/89EFndrFZu — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Nicki says she’ll help out more fans in a few months, when her bank account re-ups a little bit. Hopefully that will be in time for some superfans to enroll in the Fall semester.