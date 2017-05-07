News \
Nicki Minaj Pledges Thousands of Dollars to Straight-A Students on Twitter
It’s not unusual for big-timers to shill out thousands for a good time on a Saturday night. But instead of popping bottles, Nicki Minaj spent her weekend pledging thousands of dollars to Twitter followers for various educational pursuits.
The evening started innocently enough, with Nicki going over some rules for a contest she’s having, where fans have the chance to spend some one-on-one time with the “Super Bass” superstar. But things quickly took a turn when she hypothesized a different contest, soliciting proof of straight A’s for help with tuition and other education-related expenses. She racked up quite the tab pretty quickly, instructing her followers to DM her proof of debt (in addition to academic merit).
Nicki says she’ll help out more fans in a few months, when her bank account re-ups a little bit. Hopefully that will be in time for some superfans to enroll in the Fall semester.