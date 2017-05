It’s shaping up to be the summer of post-One Direction solo songs. Last night, Niall Horan was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, performing his polite and charming second single “Slow Hands,” a blue-eyed soul number that translates particularly well to performance with a live band. Watch it below and see how it measures up to his old bandmate Harry Style’s recent performances on James Corden’s Late Late Show.