Watch a New Trailer for the Marilyn Manson Crime Drama Let Me Make You a Martyr

The Southern-gothic crime thriller Let Me Make You a Martyr, which co-stars Marilyn Manson, has been advertised for a couple of years. Now, it’s finally getting a limited theatrical release, before heading to VOD. The film, co-directed by Corey Asraf and John Swab, is a picture of an abusive father (played by Mark Boone Junior, who worked with Manson on Sons of Anarchy) and the Anton-Chigurh-like hitman (Manson) he hires to take out the adopted son and daughter who are rebelling against him. (Oh yeah, and Manson’s character is Native American.)

Let Me Make You a Martyr gets its limited theatrical release in late May, followed by video-on-demand distribution on June 6. The new trailer, unlike previously released clips, is Manson-heavy, dominated by him ominously singing a mournful, faux-traditional ballad his “daddy” used to sing, while gesturing with his piece. Watch the new clip below, and read this 2015 Rolling Stone feature for more information about the film.

Winston Cook-Wilson
