Kurt Vile and his old bandmate Steve Gunn were guests on the Best Show last night, having a characteristically freewheeling conversation with host Tom Scharpling on topics ranging from feeling starstruck around Neil Young to Vile’s irritation when fans point out his name’s similarity to that of “the real Kurt Weill.” At one point, Gunn mentioned that his mom went to high school with Todd Rundgren in Pennsylvania, and that Rundgren’s nickname was “dirtbag.”

As Pitchfork notes, the episode also featured several musical performances. Vile did a cover of Lou Reed’s “The Sword of Damocles,” which starts at about three hours and ten minutes into the episode. Gunn played “Wildwood,” from his 2014 album Way Out Weather, which he briefly segued into John Mayer’s “Your Body Is a Wonderland.” Gunn’s performance begins at about 2:13:45. Hear it all here.