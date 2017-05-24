Justin Bieber is at the top of the charts right now as the featured guest on a remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” the first mostly-Spanish song to reach #1 in 20 years. Bieber’s Spanish sounded just fine on the studio version, but words evidently failed him at NYC nightclub 1 Oak last night:

Yep, that’s Justin Bieber singing “blah blah blah blah” to the melody of his own #1 hit, perhaps his finest hour since walking off the edge of the stage. [TMZ]