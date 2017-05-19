News \
Preview Jonny Greenwood’s You Were Never Really Here Score in New Clip
Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood will score You Were Never Really Here, an upcoming Joaquin Phoenix movie. Now, you can preview some of that score in a newly released clip for the movie. Check it out below.
You Were Never Really Here is directed by Lynne Ramsey. Greenwood previously scored Ramsey’s last film: 2011’s school-shooting drama We Need to Talk About Kevin. Ramsey’s new film is an adaptation of a Jonathan Ames book involving sex trafficking in New York City; Joaquin Phoenix plays an ex-military vet who is trying to combat it. The movie recently premiered at Cannes, though it doesn’t have a release date yet. [Pitchfork]