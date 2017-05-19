Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood will score You Were Never Really Here, an upcoming Joaquin Phoenix movie. Now, you can preview some of that score in a newly released clip for the movie. Check it out below.

You Were Never Really Here is directed by Lynne Ramsey. Greenwood previously scored Ramsey’s last film: 2011’s school-shooting drama We Need to Talk About Kevin. Ramsey’s new film is an adaptation of a Jonathan Ames book involving sex trafficking in New York City; Joaquin Phoenix plays an ex-military vet who is trying to combat it. The movie recently premiered at Cannes, though it doesn’t have a release date yet. [Pitchfork]