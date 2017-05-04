News \
Watch John Mayer Cover Drake’s “Passionfruit” Live
Drake’s More Life is still one of the biggest records in the country, surpassing over a billion streams just weeks after every track debuted in the Billboard Hot 100. Maybe its no surprise then that a new fan has been found in John Mayer, who last month covered More Life single “Passionfruit” at show in Amsterdam as part of his Search for Everything tour. Like his well-documented covers of Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin'” and Beyoncé‘s “XO,” the singer/songwriter takes a soft and sensitive approach, weaving the melody atop fingerpicked acoustic chords with a melismatic croon. Check it out below.