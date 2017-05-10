Watch Jessie Reyez’s Bracing “Gatekeeper” Short Film About Music Industry Sexism

Canadian singer Jessie Reyez has released a short film for “Gatekeeper,” a song about sexism and misogyny in the music industry. In the video, Reyez attends a late night get-together at a studio, where she hopes to network and impress some rappers and general music industry dudes with her singing. Instead, it takes a darker turn. Reyez narrates the video in cutaways, appearing more outwardly vulnerable and shook by the evening than the song lets on. It’s difficult to watch—especially as a rapper calls her a bitch, berates her for not sleeping with him and sneers “I am the gatekeeper!” at Reyez. Below, find the video and a note about it. You can also stream Kiddo, her latest project.

“Gatekeeper- Short Film” is OUT

…the whole story behind the songhttps://t.co/SMmps4cSIz pic.twitter.com/EFglpLy4BK — Jessie Reyez (@Jessiereyez) May 10, 2017