News \
Watch Harry Styles Perform “Carolina,” Deliver James Corden’s Monologue on Late Late Show
Fresh off the release of his solo debut album, Harry Styles performed on the Late Late Show last night. The former One Direction singer first delivered James Corden’s opening monologue and appeared in the comedy segment “Side Effects May Include,” which had the musician satirizing his own recent emergence as a solo star. Later in the show, Styles performed the soul-infused “Carolina” from his self-titled album. Check out the clips below.