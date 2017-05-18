Francis and the Lights – “May I Have this Dance (Remix)” ft. Chance the Rapper

Francis and the Lights have released a new remix of their heavily-vocodered, wistful club ballad “May I Have This Dance” featuring Chance the Rapper. Chance offers up a feel-good verse about his daughter, ending “I love you more than you love yourself.” The song, completely with Latin-EDM-y backbeat, originally appeared on Francis and the Lights’s 2016 album Farewell, Starlite!

Listen below, and look out for a video for the track, featuring Chance, tomorrow: On Monday, the group announced on Twitter and in a press release that it would be coming before the end of the week.