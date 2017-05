After releasing the track last night, Seattle folk heroes Fleet Foxes have shared the video for their song “Fool’s Errand.” Directed by Sean Pecknold & Adi Goodrich, the video depicts a number of women in witchy robes dancing above coastal cliffs with a haunting, spiritual energy. Their new album Crack-Up is out this June and includes previously-released single “Third of May / Odaigahara.” Check out the video below.