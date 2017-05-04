Ed Sheeran’s “Galway Girl” Now Has a Very Irish Video

I don’t know what it’s like in Ireland right now. Perhaps they’ve escaped the pandering sprawl of Ed Sheeran’s “Galway Girl,” a Gaelic-tinged folk ditty from his latest record about an Irish girl he’s fallen f—oh, no, they haven’t, it’s #3 on the charts. And now there’s a video for the song, which features Ed and actress Saoirse Ronan gallivanting around the titular town, getting up to all sorts of Irish antics: they play the fiddle, they do an Irish dance, they drink Guinness and party with the locals in the streets. Ed dances a lot with Ronan, and then he gets punched in the mouth. We also see the fucked up “Galway Grill” tattoo she gave him during the filming.

Yikes! It will stay with him forever. Watch the whole video below, and prepare to hear this playing in Irish airports for the rest of your life.