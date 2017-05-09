Death Cab for Cutie and The Decemberists to Hold Benefit Concert for ACLU and Planned Parenthood in Seattle

Attention politically-conscious West Coast aughts-indie-rock fans: Death Cab for Cutie and The Decemberists are holding an acoustic concert in support of Planned Parenthood and the ACLU at The Paramount in Seattle. The concert is taking place on June 9, and all proceeds from tickets (which go on sale this Friday at 10 AM PST/1 PM EST) will be split between the two organizations. The concert’s opener will be singer/songwriter Sera Cahoone.

In a press statement, Death Cab’s Ben Gibbard had this to say about the event:

We as Death Cab For Cutie are appalled by the divisive, xenophobic and misogynistic agenda the Trump Administration is attempting to implement in our country. We are proud to be joining our friends The Decemberists and Sera Cahoone in support of both the ACLU and Planned Parenthood at this pivotal time in our nation’s history.

The Decemberists’ Colin Meloy added:

There are enough stories from this last week alone — the Trump administration’s attempts to curtail first amendment protections and the GOP’s passage of the heartless AHCA — to remind us that organizations like Planned Parenthood and the ACLU need our support now more than ever. We Decemberists are proud to do our bit to help those orgs stay funded and active in their communities, both local and nationwide. RESIST!

On Friday, you can purchase tickets for the concert here.