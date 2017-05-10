D∆WN’s latest set of visuals is set to Redemption highlight “Lazarus” and “Love Under Lights,” but it’s not some plebeian YouTube stream. The video is an interactive 3D experience that responds to your mouse cursor. The flick itself shows D∆WN joyfully dancing in front of a large window while the back half, scored by “Love Under Lights,” is glitchy 3D imagery. Watch the video, directed by Monty Marsh (who directed her video for “LA”) and designed by Sam Rolfes and Isaac Cohen, below.