David Byrne Is Hosting a How Music Works Variety Show

David Byrne is preparing a staged “variety show” inspired by a new chapter in the latest edition of his 2012 book How Music Works. That chapter is about the “four ways we discover music in the digital age: recommendation by experts, by the music itself, by social and cultural forces, and by narrative and context.” The variety show will demonstrate the power of expert recommendation—a.k.a., Byrne will introduce musicians and performers whose work he enjoys personally.

No performers have been announced in advance, but the show takes June 1 at the Town Hall in Manhattan and tickets are on sale here. Here’s Byrne’s statement, via Stereogum: