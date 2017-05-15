New Music \
Broken Social Scene Release New Song “Hug of Thunder” Featuring Feist, Announce Tour
Last week, we learned that Broken Social Scene’s long-awaited new album is called Hug of Thunder and will arrive July 7. Today, the band shared the title track, which features vocals from Leslie Feist. It’s the second Hug of Thunder song we’ve heard, following “Halfway Home.” Listen below, and find their newly announced tour dates.
Broken Social Scene:
05-23-17 Manchester, United Kingdom @ Albert Hall
05-24-17 London, United Kingdom @ Brixton Academy
05-26-17 Neustrelitz, Germany @ Immergut Festival
05-28-17 Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix Club
05-29-17 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
05-30-17 Paris, France @ Alhambra
06-01-17 Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound
06-03-17 Toronto, Ontario @ Field Trip
06-24-17 Pasadena, CA @ Arroyo Seco Weekend
07-21-23-17 Edmonton, AB @ Interstellar Rodeo
08-05-17 Montreal, Quebec @ Osheaga
09/16/17 Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre ~
9/17/17 New York, NY @ Meadows Music & Art festival
9/19/17 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ~
9/21/17 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel ~
9/22/17 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *
9/24/17 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *
9/26/17 Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman *
9/27/17 Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater *
9/28/17 St. Paul, MN @ The Palace *
9/29/17 Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *
9/30/17 Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *
10/1/17 Pittsburgh, PA @ Byham Theater *
10/3/17 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/5/17 Portland, ME @ State Theater *
10/6/17 New Haven, CT @ College Street *
10/7/17 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
~ with The Belle Game
* with Frightened Rabbit