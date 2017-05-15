Last week, we learned that Broken Social Scene’s long-awaited new album is called Hug of Thunder and will arrive July 7. Today, the band shared the title track, which features vocals from Leslie Feist. It’s the second Hug of Thunder song we’ve heard, following “Halfway Home.” Listen below, and find their newly announced tour dates.

Broken Social Scene:

05-23-17 Manchester, United Kingdom @ Albert Hall

05-24-17 London, United Kingdom @ Brixton Academy

05-26-17 Neustrelitz, Germany @ Immergut Festival

05-28-17 Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix Club

05-29-17 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

05-30-17 Paris, France @ Alhambra

06-01-17 Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

06-03-17 Toronto, Ontario @ Field Trip

06-24-17 Pasadena, CA @ Arroyo Seco Weekend

07-21-23-17 Edmonton, AB @ Interstellar Rodeo

08-05-17 Montreal, Quebec @ Osheaga

09/16/17 Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre ~

9/17/17 New York, NY @ Meadows Music & Art festival

9/19/17 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ~

9/21/17 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel ~

9/22/17 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

9/24/17 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

9/26/17 Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman *

9/27/17 Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater *

9/28/17 St. Paul, MN @ The Palace *

9/29/17 Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *

9/30/17 Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *

10/1/17 Pittsburgh, PA @ Byham Theater *

10/3/17 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/5/17 Portland, ME @ State Theater *

10/6/17 New Haven, CT @ College Street *

10/7/17 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

~ with The Belle Game

* with Frightened Rabbit