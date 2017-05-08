Big Star’s Chris Bell to Be Honored With New Box Set, Book, Compilation Featuring Unreleased Music

An ambitious series of releases celebrating late Big Star co-songwriter/guitarist and solo artist Chris Bell’s work are due out this year via Omnivore Recordings. A new book about Bell, There Was A Light: The Cosmic History of Big Star Founder Chris Bell, is coming this summer, along with a vinyl box set of Bell’s complete recordings. Also being released is Looking Forward: The Roots Of Big Star, a 22-track compilation of selected work, which includes unreleased material recorded around the time of his tour de force solo album I Am the Cosmos as well as work with pre-Big-Star bands such as Rock City, The Wallabys, and Icewater.

Looking Forward is due out on July 7, and is currently available for preorder. You can hear one of the compilation’s unreleased songs–an upbeat Icewater tune featuring Bell–below. You can also read an exclusive excerpt from There Was a Light over at Billboard.

[Billboard]